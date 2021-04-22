Vi introduces business plus postpaid plans starting from Rs 299

Highlights Vi on Thursday officially introduced business postpaid plus plans that will start from Rs 299.

These plans are designs for businesses, startups and working professionals.

Apart from data and calling, Vi Business postpaid plus plans give mobile security, location tracking, data pooling and entertainment.

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, on Thursday announced a wide range of postpaid plans designed for businesses and working professionals. Vi notes that its Business postpaid plans will enable today's mobile workforce to connect, communicate, collaborate and do a lot more with their postpaid plans starting at Rs 299. Vi Business Plans offer an array of value added benefits such as mobile security, location tracking, data pooling and entertainment apart from the regular voice and data.



Vi notes that mobile security ensures protection against lost devices, viruses, spyware, dangerous websites, malicious apps and fake websites, etc. location tracking is a powerful resource-tracking system that enables enterprises to monitor their field resources for safety & security in today's high-risk environment and data pooling feature helps control data overages by providing a data pool for the corporate account.



Vi Business Plus aims to enable enterprises, small businesses, and their workforce more flexibility to connect in an efficient and secure manner, no matter where they operate from. The latest post-paid offering from Vi Business comes at a time when businesses - particularly SMEs and Start-ups - are adapting to hybrid ways of working and are looking for connectivity solutions that are affordable, convenient and secure.



Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "Vi Business is focused at enabling digital transformation for enterprises, SMEs and start-ups. Flexible, secure and convenient mobility solutions have become a need of the hour for organisations and entrepreneurs alike. Vi Business Plus, our industry leading mobility solution, addresses the genuine business concerns of data security, employee safety & wellbeing. Striking a fine balance between business objectives and employee mobility needs, Vi Business Plus provides a seamless digital experience of connecting, communicating and collaborating for today's hybrid workplaces."



For regular users, Vi offers some of the postpaid plans starting from Rs 30. This plan gives international calling benefit to the US and Canada at 50 paise per minute, China and Hong Kong for Rs two per minute and Bangladesh and UK for Rs 3 per minute and calls to Australia, Bhutan, Germany, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand at Rs 5 per minute. Two more postpaid plans offer only data and are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 that give 20GB and 50GB data respectively for 30 days. The other postpaid plans are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 1099 for individual users.



