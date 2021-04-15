Vi is giving cashback of up to Rs 60 on unlimited recharge plans, check details

Highlights Vi is giving a cashback of Rs 20, Rs 40 and Rs 60 on unlimited prepaid recharge plans.

These cashback coupons have a validity of 30, 60 and 90 days respectively.

Vi users can redeem these coupons only through the Vi app, however, they can get their recharge done from anywhere.

Vodafone Idea or Vi is known to give unique offers like double data benefit, night-time data, and weekend rollover data benefit to its users. The telco is now giving cashback of up to Rs 60 on unlimited recharge prepaid plans. The offer is promotional and will be valid till April 30, 2021. The offer is not applicable to first recharge coupons and will stay limited to unlimited recharge plans starting at Rs 199.

Vi will credit cashback coupons to eligible users within a week of their recharge. The coupons can be accessed by users to get a discount when they recharge their phones. However, users will have to redeem these coupons through the Vi app but the recharge can be done from anywhere. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

Users will get a cashback coupon of Rs 20 with unlimited prepaid plans that are priced above Rs 249. The Rs 20 coupons have a validity of 30 days.

The Rs 249 prepaid plan by Vi offers 1.5 GB of data per day with truly unlimited local or national calls to all networks. The plan offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers weekend rollover benefits and access to Vi Movies and TV.

For prepaid plans priced above Rs 399, users will get a cashback discount of Rs 40 and these coupons will have a validity of 60 days.

The Rs 401 and Rs 449 prepaid plans fall under this category. The plans give 3GB and 4GB daily data respectively. While the Rs 401 recharge plan was recently introduced, the Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan is a double data plan. These plans give unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 401 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days while the Rs 449 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

For prepaid plans priced above Rs 599, users will get a cashback discount of Rs 60 that will have a validity of 90 days.

The Rs 599, Rs 699 and Rs 801 prepaid plans fall under this category. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives 1.5GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV and Weekend Rollover Data benefit. The plan also gives extra 5GB of data if recharged through the app. The Rs 699 is again a double data prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days. The total data spread for this plan becomes 336GB for 84 days. The Rs 801 prepaid plan gives 3GB daily data for 84 days validity. All the above-stated plans give calling, SMS, and rollover data benefits.



