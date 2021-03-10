Vi launches new prepaid plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601, Rs 801, here is what they offer

Highlights Vi has introduced four new prepaid plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801.

These plans are giving 3GB daily data along with Disney+ Hotstar streaming benefits.

Vi will also now give Disney+ Hotstar streaming benefits with postpaid plans.

Vodafone Idea, now Vi, has introduced four new prepaid plans priced between Rs 401 and Rs 801 that will give users free monthly access to Disney+ Hotstar. Vi has also revamped its postpaid plans priced above Rs 499 adding streaming benefits. Vi, in recent months, has added many benefits with its prepaid plans like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and double data offer. Last week, it introduced prepaid plans with hospital care benefits. Now, it has introduced four new prepaid plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601 and Rs 801 with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Let us look at what these plans have to offer:



Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 28 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 501 prepaid plan: This is a data-only plan that gives 75GB data with 56-day validity and comes with a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar subscription and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 601 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 56 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 801 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 84 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Until now, Vi gave 1GB, 1.5GB, and 2+2GB daily data but it lacked 3GB daily data prepaid packs. Now, it has included four new plans that will give users 3GB daily with 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days validity along with Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

Vi adds streaming benefits to postpaid plans:

Additionally, Vi has also added Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit to some of its already existing postpaid plans above Rs 499. All eligible Vi users with primary connections will get the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Vi users can get access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription from the Vi app, Vi website, or Vi movies and TV app. Vi individual postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099 will get access to the benefit and Vi family postpaid plans priced at Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,348 will get access to the Disney+ Hotstar benefit.



