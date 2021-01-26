Vi offers 50GB additional data with annual prepaid plan to select customers, BSNL gives extra validity

Highlights Vi is giving 50GB additional data to users on its annual Rs 2595 prepaid plan.

Vi users can check if they are eligible for the additional 50GB on Vis website or under the For You section.

BSNL is also giving an extended validity of 437 days with its annual plan of Rs 2399. The promotional offer will be available till March 31, 2021.

Vodafone Idea, which was freshly rebranded as Vi has started offering 50GB additional data on its Rs 2595 prepaid plan to select customers. The Rs 2595 prepaid plan is an annual plan that offers 2GB daily data with 100SMS and unlimited calls. The plan also offers one-year premium access to Zee5 with Weekend Rollover Data benefit and access to Vi movies and TV. Users can check if they are eligible for the additional 50GB on Vi's website or under the "For You" section by entering the user's phone numbers. The segmented offer was first noted by Only Tech.

This is not the first time that Vi is offering additional 50GB of data on long-term plans. Last month, the telco offered 50GB additional data on Rs 1499 prepaid plan, again to select customers. This prepaid plan offers 24GB data over 365 days with 3600 SMS and truly unlimited calls. The plan also gives access to Vi movies and TV.

Talking about long term prepaid plans, state-owned telco, BSNL has also revised its Rs 2399 prepaid plan to offer 365 days validity and will give access to PRBT and Eros Now content throughout the validity. The Rs 2399 offer previously gave 600 days validity. However, as part of the Republic Day offer, the plan is now giving 72 days of extended validity that will make the total validity of the plan 437 days. The promotional offer will be available till March 31, 2021.

Vi also has an annual prepaid plan priced at Rs 2399. This plan gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and weekend data rollover benefits. The additional benefits for these plans include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Users also get a flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

In related news, Vi has extended its Weekend Rollover Data benefit till April 2021. As per the updated data rollover TnC on Vi's website, the promotional offer will be available till April 17, 2021. "This is a Promotional offer which applies from 19th Oct 2020 to 17th April 2021," reads the terms and conditions listing on Vi's website. The weekend rollover data benefit was rolled out in October for three months till January 2021 and has now been extended for a promotional period of three months till April 2021.



