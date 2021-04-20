Vi reintroduces Rs 109 prepaid voucher, here is what it offers

Highlights Vi Rs 109 plan gives 1GB data with 20 days validity and unlimited calls.

For Rs 40 more, Vi users can get 3GB data, unlimited calls, and 28 days validity.

Vi users can get access to live IPL matches and double data benefits through some recharge plans.

Vodafone Idea or Vi has reintroduced a prepaid plan priced at Rs 109 on a pan-India basis. The plan was launched for a brief period last year when the merge of Vodafone and Idea was made official. The telco is now rolling out the plan again to all users. Vi Rs 109 prepaid plan plan gives 1GB data with 20 days validity and unlimited calls. This prepaid plan also gives 300 SMS. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

Vi also has some other prepaid plans that are good enough to keep the account active. These plans give data, calling, and SMS benefits. They are as follows:

Vi Rs 149 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 3GB data along with unlimited calls on 28 days validity. It also gives 300 SMS in total and 1GB extra on Vi app and web recharge. Further, this plan gives access to Vi movies and TV.

Vi has data plans starting at Rs 16. The Rs 16 data plan gives 1GB data for 24 hours. Vi also offers data packs at Rs 48 and Rs 98 that give 3GB and 12GB data respectively for 28 days.





Vi prepaid plans with IPL benefits

Coming to the plans that give IPL benefit, Vi recently launched 3GB daily data plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 602 and Rs 801 with 28 days, 56 days and 84 days validity. These plans come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and access to Vi movies and TV. These plans also give access to Disney+ Hotstar that enables users to give live access to IPL matches and other shows available on the OTT platform. Vi also launched a data-only plan at Rs 501 with Disney+ Hotstar benefit that gives access to live IPL matches. The plan gives 75 GB data in total.

Vi work from home prepaid plans

These plans can come in handy to users looking for data-only benefits for remote work purposes. Vi had launched two plans priced at Rs 251 and Rs 351 that give users access to 50GB and 100GB data for 28 days and 56 days respectively. The additional benefits of these include access to Vi Movies and TV.

Alternatively, Vi users can also opt for double data plans that give users access to 4GB daily data, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. These double data plans start at Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 and give the validity of 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days respectively.



