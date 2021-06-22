Vi rolls out complimentary Rs 75 voice and data plan for low income users, check benefits

Highlights Vi on Tuesday announced a complimentary voice and data benefit worth Rs 75 for its low-income users.

Vi is giving 50 Vi to Vi calling minutes along with 50MB of data as they get back to work in Unlock 2.0.

The benefit comes with a validity of 15 days.

Vodafone Idea or Vi on Tuesday announced a complimentary voice and data benefit worth Rs 75 for its low-income users. Vi aims to help these users stay connected during Unlock 2.0 with the introduction of this plan. The telco notes that during the lockdown period, a segment of prepaid telecom users was unable to recharge due to several reasons. To reconnect these low-income group customers, Vi is giving 50 Vi to Vi calling minutes along with 50MB of data. The benefit comes with a validity of 15 days.

Vi customers can check if they are eligible for the benefit and can avail the Unlock 2.0 benefit through any of the following routes:

-- Toll Free IVR 121153 / USSD Code *444*75# from Vi number

-- Follow steps in the SMS received in his/her inbox of Vi Number

-- Visit the nearest retailer who will assist with the eligibility check and offer activation.

In the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic, telecom companies started offering free data and calling benefits to low-income groups of users. Last month, Vi had announced special Covid-19 relief offers for its low-income customers to help them stay connected at all times during the second wave of the pandemic. Vi had introduced a Rs 49 prepaid plan free to over 60 million low-income customers.

The plan offered talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Vi also launched a new Combo Voucher RC79 that will offer a large base population. This special offer gives users the benefit of Double Talktime of Rs 128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days for a limited time period.

In related news, Vi has introduced an unlimited postpaid bundle at Rs 699 that gives unlimited internet with no daily data limit for 6 months. The unlimited postpaid plan is valid for 6 months for users who are already subscribed to Vi's older individual postpaid plans, which are not listed on the site. The add-on bundle will also be applicable to individual postpaid plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 499 but not to plans priced at Rs 699 and Rs 1099 which already offer unlimited data. Since the add-on bundle has a validity of 6 months for Rs 699, its monthly price comes out to be Rs 117 a month that will enable eligible users to convert their postpaid plans into an unlimited 4G data plan till the validity of this add-on plan.



