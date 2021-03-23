Vi Rs 1197 prepaid plan now comes with streaming benefits, here is what it offers

Highlights Vi is now giving Zee5 streaming benefits along with its Rs 1197 prepaid plan.

The plan gives 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 180 days.

Vi has also uniformly hiked its postpaid family plans on a pan-India basis.

Vodafone Idea or Vi now gives additional streaming benefits with its Rs 1197 prepaid plan. Now, the prepaid plans giving the Zee5 Premium benefits include Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795, and Rs 2,595 prepaid plans. The plan gives 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 180 days. It also brings added benefits like high-speed night-time unlimited data, weekend rollover data benefit as well as access to Vi Movies and TV app. The Zee5 subscription separately costs Rs 999 per year and Rs 99 per month. The development was first noted by Price Baba.

Last month, the telco withdrew the Zee5 Premium subscription for its postpaid plans. It has also now uniformly hiked the postpaid plans in all circles of India. The telco had rolled out new increased tariffs for postpaid plans by Rs 50 in December for UP East, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, and Maharashtra & Goa. circles. They are now live throughout the country.

Vi revises family postpaid plans on a pan-India basis:

The family postpaid plans were previously priced at Rs 598, Rs 749, Rs 899, Rs 999, and Rs 1099. The plans are now priced at Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1348.



Vi Rs 649 family postpaid plan: This plan offers 80GB monthly data, 200GB data rollover, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per month. The postpaid plan allows two connections -- one primary and one add-on. The plan gives 50GB data to the primary user and 30GB data for secondary users. The data rollover for the primary user is 200GB while the secondary user is 50GB while both the users get 100 SMS per month each. The plan gives access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies and TV to the primary user while the secondary user only gets access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 799 family postpaid plan: This postpaid plan offers 120GB monthly data, 200GB data rollover, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per month. The postpaid plan allows three connections -- one primary and two add-ons. The plan gives 60GB data for primary users and 30GB data for secondary users. The data rollover for the primary user is 200GB while the secondary user is 50GB while both the users get 100 SMS per month each. The primary user gets access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies and TV while the secondary user only gets access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 999 family postpaid plan: This postpaid plan offers 200GB monthly data, 200GB data rollover, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per month. The postpaid plan allows five connections -- one primary and four add-ons. The plan gives 80GB of data for primary users and 30GB data for secondary users. The data rollover for the primary user is 200GB while the secondary user is 50GB while both the users get 100 SMS per month each. The primary user gets access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Vi Movies and TV while the secondary user only gets access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 1348 postpaid plan: According to Vi's website, myvi.com, the Rs 1348 family postpaid plan offers two connections with unlimited data and 100 SMS per month. The primary users will get unlimited calling, unlimited data and 100 SMS per month. The plan also offers a one-year subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. The additional benefits of this plan include access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost four times per year including one international.



