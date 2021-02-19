Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan now available on pan-India basis, here is what it offers

Highlights Vi has expanded the availability of Rs 148 prepaid plan all over India.

The plan gives 1GB daily data and unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days.

Airtel and Jio also offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 149.

Vodafone Idea, now Vi has expanded the availability of its Rs 148 prepaid plan on a pan India basis. The plan is available in all circles of India including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

The plan offers 1GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. It also offers unlimited calling and access to Vi Movies and TV and 100 SMS. the development was first noted by Only Tech. Coming to other telcos, Jio also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 149 that gives 1GB daily data for a validity of 24 days with unlimited calls and 100SMS.

Airtel gives 2GB data with its Rs 149 prepaid plan. The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 100SMS. It also gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Wynk Music, Free HelloTunes, and Airtel XStream.

Vi lost 5.7 million subscribers during December 2020, according to TRAI, and lost a total of 34.9 million customers during April-December. However, Vi was named the telco which gave the highest internet speed in the last quarter of 2020, according to Ookla.

The telco recently announced free high-speed nighttime internet that will give users high-speed internet from 12 AM till 6 AM every day. Vi noted that it has rolled out the offer to increase the stickiness of existing users and to attract more new users. The plan applies to all prepaid plans priced at Rs 249.

Aside from the new night-time offer the telco is also offering weekend data rollover data benefits to its unlimited users. "Vi customers also enjoy Weekend Data Rollover benefits on all existing Unlimited daily data quota packs of Rs 249 and above, allowing users to not only enjoy late-night binging on the net but also carry forward their un-utilized data from the daily quota during the week and use it during the weekend," the telco in a release had noted.

Vi is also the only telco to offer double data on prepaid plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 699. The plans give 4GB daily data for a validity of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. It is the only telco to give 4GB daily data plans with unlimited calls and SMS.



