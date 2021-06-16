Vi Rs 499 prepaid plan gives 70 days validity, check similar plans from Airtel and Jio under Rs 500

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 500 with generous amounts of data.

Vi has a double data plan that gives users 4GB daily data for 56 days.

Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan at Rs 447 that gives 60 days validity.

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans priced under Rs 500 that give 56 days validity with 1.5GB or 2GB daily data. Vodafone Idea or Vi is the only telco to offer a plan at Rs 499 and gives a little extra validity with the plan. Airtel and Jio offer prepaid plans for Rs 449 and Rs 444 that give data and calling benefits with 56 days validity. There has been some discussion around the validities that the telcos offer customers.

According to reports, TRAI has received several complaints with regard to telcos giving 28 days validity. The complaints according to the regulator are from customers who feel cheated and want full month-long validity. Meanwhile, telcos have asked TRAI not to intervene in fixing validity spans and to maintain its forbearance regime.

The following plans from Vi, Airtel and Jio offer 70 days and 56 days validity respectively:

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan and offers 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has the binge all-night offer and weekend rollover data benefit.

Vi Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB daily data for 70 days validity along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives binge all-night offers, along with weekend rollover data benefits and access to Vi movies and TV.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 2GB daily data for 56 days with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan: The plan gives 50GB data with no daily data limit for 60 days validity. The plan gives unlimited calls and access to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Looking at the above-prepaid plans, one can make out that prepaid plans from Vi give more benefits including double data in the Rs 449 plan as well as additional validity in the Rs 499 plan, which is exclusive to the telco. Jio's 2GB prepaid plan is priced at Rs 444 and comes with a 56 days validity, Its newly launched prepaid plan is priced at Rs 447 comes with 50GB with no daily data limit for 60 days validity and unlimited calls.



