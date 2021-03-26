Vijay Sales Apple days sale goes live: Get iPhone 11 for Rs 46,999, iPhone 12 mini for Rs 59,499

Highlights Leading electronics store Vijay Sales is hosting a special sale on Apple products on the occasion of Holi.

Leading electronics store Vijay Sales is hosting a special sale on Apple products on the occasion of Holi. The Apple Days sale has already gone live on the online and offline stores. It will go on till March 30. The company is offering special discounts and offers on the latest iPhones as well on the previous models as well as deals on Macbook, iPad, Watches, Airpods, Home Pods and Apple Care.

Talking about the special sale on Apple products, Vijay Sales spokesperson said, "Our Holi Special Sale brings back Apple Days which will put a smile on the faces of our customers in the festival of colors. We are offering the best ever discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, MacBooks, iPads, Air Pods, HomePod Mini, and even Apple Care+. So mark your calendar and get ready to tick your wish list."

To begin with, Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 11 for Rs 51,999 whereas the official price of the device is Rs 54,999. The buyers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 5000 on HDFC Bank Cards. Meaning, if you make the payments using your HDFC debit or credit card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 5000. Similarly, the iPhone 12 is available Rs. 77, 490. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 6000 using the HDFC card.

iPhone 12 mini is being sold for Rs 65,499 but if you apply HDFC bank offer, you will get a discount of Rs 6000 so this brings the price down to Rs 59,499 for the 64GB variant. There are offers on the other older iPhones as well such as the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE. The iPhone XR can be bought for 45, 499 with an additional discount of Rs 4000 on HDFC bank cards. Similarly, the iPhone SE can also be bought for Rs 37,499 with an additional discount of Rs 4000.

The offers are also applicable on iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watch. The iPad 7th Gen Starts at Rs 24, 500 with an additional cashback of up to 3000 on HDFC Bank. The MacBook Air starts at Rs. 66, 990 with an additional cashback of up to 6000 on HDFC Bank, there are orders on other MacBook Models as well.

The newly launched Apple Watch Series 6 is available for Rs 38, 990 with an additional cashback of up to 3000 on HDFC Bank Cards, the Apple Watch SE is being sold for Rs 28, 490 with an additional cashback of Rs 2000 on HDFC cards.



