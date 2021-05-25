Viral Charlie bit my finger sold as an NFT, to be removed from YouTube soon

Highlights A popular video of a toddler happily munching on his elder brothers finger will not available on YouTube anymore.

A popular video of a toddler happily munching on his elder brother's finger will not available on YouTube anymore. The video has been sold as a Non-fungible token or NFT and has fetched the owners a whopping $7,60,999 (roughly Rs. 5.54 crore). The 55-second video that features two brothers was shot in the 2000s. It has over 800 million views on YouTube and now an exorbitant price tag attached to it. Although the video is still available on YouTube, it will soon be removed.

The Charlie Bit My Finger video was auctioned and over 11 countries took part in it. The final round witnessed a close fight between two anonymous bidders named mememaster and 3fmusic. It was eventually won by 3fmusic who paid to acquire the rights of the video. For the unversed, NFTs can be bought using blockchain technology and are mainly digital assets

The 55-second viral video which was sold for a whopping amount features two brothers named Harry and Charlie. The elder brother Harry puts his finger into younger brother Charlie's mouth twice, the first time Harry did not feel the impact as it was done with so much pressure. So he again put his finger into his mouth and Charlie happily munches on it, this time with a lot more pressure and doesn't stop even when his brother cries in pain. Once Harry takes his finger out, Charlie chuckles and Harry too manages to smile with tears in his eyes. The video was loved on YouTube and had garnered more than 800 million views. Soon it was seen on other social media platforms including Facebook. Interestingly, the video was shot 14 years ago.

"An important element to this auction, for Harry, in particular, is that we will also be donating to carbon offset costs of mining bitcoins, We plan to meet with the winner to re-enact the video in person. The rest of the money coming out of the auction will then go to a college fund for the boys," the family of the boys told ABC News in a statement.

Earlier in March, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had put up his first-ever tweet for sale as an NFT. The tweet was sold for $2.9 million (roughly Rs 210,027,280) as a Nonfungible token.