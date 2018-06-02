Visa says systems operating at 'close to normal levels' after Europe outage

Visa says systems operating at 'close to normal levels' after Europe outage

Payments firm Visa Inc said its systems are operating at "close to normal levels" and the earlier issue affecting users in Europe was "result of a hardware failure".

"We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorized access or malicious event," Visa said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Visa was experiencing a service disruption preventing some transactions in Europe being processed. This incident prevented some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed, the company said.

