Vivo launches Navratri 2020 offers, include cashbacks on X50 Pro, S1 Pro, and Y50

Highlights Vivo is introducing several deals on select smartphones during Navratri.

It will offer one-time screen replacement for free on select phones.

The Vivo festival offers will run through October 30.

Vivo is announcing a slew of smartphone deals and offers to ring in Durga Puja and Navratri festivals in India. Starting today, Vivo will offer free screen replacements, financing options, and cashbacks on recently launched smartphones such as the V19, X50 Pro, Y50, and S1 Pro. The offer ends on October 30, giving you a window of more than 15 days to grab some good deals.

Vivo smartphone offers will be available on leading e-commerce websites, including Flipkart and Amazon, Vivo online store, and offline retail stores across the country. Vivo says it is the last chance to grab these offers on smartphones, which means you will have to hurry up in case you are looking for a good smartphone deal ahead of the festive season.

As part of its festive season offers, Vivo will let you buy a Vivo smartphone by paying only Rs 101 initially. The remaining amount can be financed in instalments with Bajaj Finserv. The company has, however, not said anything on whether these instalments will come with the interest-money. Vivo is also offering one-time screen replacement with V19 and S1 Pro for free for six months from the date of purchase.

The cashback offers from Vivo include:

-- Up to 10 per cent cashback with ICICI Bank on the credit card (CC) and credit card EMI transactions starting from 15th October

-- Up to 10 per cent cashback with Kotak Mahindra Bank CC regular, and CC/CC EMI transactions

-- Up to 10 per cent cashback with Bank of Baroda on CC/CC EMI transactions

-- Up to 10 per cent cashback with Federal Bank on the debit card, debit card EMI transactions

-- Up to 10 per cent cashback with Zest Money on 6-month EMI transactions

There is a zero down payment offer from Home Credit, the lowest EMI scheme from HDB and TVS credit, and 5 per cent IDFC First cashback with the 10/3 and 15/4 schemes.

If you happen to be Vi customer, you will get an extended warranty on your phone on recharging with the Rs 819 tariff. This tariff will also get you 100 per cent cashback when paid on Paytm. More details on this offer are available on Vivo website.