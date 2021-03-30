Vivo launches Y30G with Helio P65 SoC, dual rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

Highlights Vivo Y30G has been launched in China.

It features Mediateks Helio P65 SoC.

It gets a 5000mAH battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone dubbed as Vivo Y30 in China. This smartphone succeeds over the Vivo Y30 (Standard edition) that was launched in December last year. Just a reminder, Vivo also launched its flagship Vivo X60 series and the Vivo Y72 5G earlier last week.

The Vivo Y30 smartphone is powered by Mediatek's Helio P65 SoC, dual 13-megapixel rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery. As far as the design of the Vivo Y30G is concerned, the smartphone features a dew-drop display on the front. Whereas on the rear, it sports a rectangular camera module and a Vivo branding. The Vivo Y30G is made available in Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black colour options.

As far as the specs of the Vivo Y30G are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel. Further, it is powered by Mediatek's Helio P65 SoC, an octa-core CPU clocked at 2GHz. This is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 expandable storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y30G sports a dual-camera setup on the rear consisting of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAH battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also, there's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The device has support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm jack in terms of connectivity.

Finally, the device runs on Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 on top.

To recall, the previous iteration, i.e. the Vivo Y30 (standard edition), was powered by a slightly lower-end Helio P35 SoC, a 6.51-inch HD+ display, 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The phone shipped with Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top.

So, not many features have changed on the latest Vivo Y30G apart from the chipset, charging speed, and software.

Talking of the price, the Vivo Y30G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is the only option available.

As of now, the smartphone is only available in China, and there's no word from the brand about the global launch.