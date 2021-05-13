Vivo, Poco extend product warranty on smartphones in India

Highlights Vivo has announced a warranty period extension of 30 days on all Vivo devices in lockdown imposed areas.

Poco has announced a warranty extension for products, if the warranty was expiring in May or June 2021, by two months.

Additionally, Poco has also announced it would not conduct any launches in May due to the pandemic situation.

In the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vivo and Poco have announced some relief for their customers in India. Both the brands have extended product warranty on their devices by up to two months.

Vivo on Thursday announced the extension of product warranty for consumers in lockdown affected regions. The company said that the warranty period extended by 30 days in all lockdown-imposed areas, and the extension is applicable on all Vivo products. Poco, on the other hand, announced the extension of the warranty on products by two months.

Poco announced the extension of the warranty of Poco phones by two months on Wednesday in a note shared on Twitter. The company clarified that if any customer's smartphone warranty was expiring in May or June this year, Poco has extended the products' warranty by two months.

Additionally, Poco India also announced that it would not conduct any launch events in May due to the pandemic situation in the country. "We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve. We will keep you posted on further developments," the company said in its note on Twitter.

Vivo has also clarified that the extension policy will ensure a replacement period and other offers by 30 days, calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business.

The company said that the policy would address concerns of all those who cannot visit a service centre to avail service due to lockdown and ensure the safety of all retailers and consumers.

Vivo has also announced a free-of-cost handset pick-and-drop service for customers depending upon the state's current situation.

Vivo recently announced aid worth Rs 10 crore to extend support for Covid-19 relief efforts. Similarly, Xiaomi last month pledged Rs 3 crore to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals. The company also tied up with Give India to raise Rs 1 crore for Covid warriors.

The product warranty extension is a good move by Vivo and Poco, and this should give some relief to smartphone buyers who were planning to visit a service centre but couldn't due to the lockdowns imposed because of the Covid-19 situation. We can expect similar announcements from other brands in the coming weeks that could join both Vivo and Poco. Last year, several brands announced an extension of warranty on their products during the lockdown phase.