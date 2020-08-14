Vivo S1 Prime launched, brings diamond shaped quad cameras

Highlights Vivo has launched the S1 Prime smartphone.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone the S1 Prime. The phone is a budget segment device and is comes powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC sat next to 8GB of RAM. Complete with 128GB of storage the phone comes running Android 9 Pie out of the box with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top.

On the outside, the Vivo S1 Prime gets a 6.38-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, with a fingerprint reader found hidden under the display. The display also houses a notch with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Talking about the cameras, the phone also gets a diamond-shaped 48-megapixel lens-based camera set-up. Housed inside this module, are other cameras also including an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor units.

The battery on-board is a 4,500 mAh battery pack that can be charged using a Type-C port with an 18W charger provided within the box. The Vivo S1 Prime comes in Jade Black and Nebula Blue colors. It's priced at MMK389,800 ($285/240) and is available for purchase in Myanmar.

Earlier in the year, Vivo had launched another device in the series, the S1 Pro in India. The company has launched the S1 Pro in India with a diamond-shaped camera set-up at the back that features quad cameras with a primary 48-megapixel lens at the heart of the camera array. At the front of the phone, there's a 32-megapixel camera for clicking selfies. Vivo had launched the S1 Pro in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a price of Rs 19,990. The device was made available in three colour options -- Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White.

In terms of the specifications, the S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and FHD+ resolution. Because of sporting a Super AMOLED screen, the S1 Pro also supports Always on Display' at low power consumption.

The phone's display also hides beneath it an in-display fingerprint scanner. The panel itself is protected by a sheet of Schott Xensation 3D display protection. Under the hood, the S1 Pro pairs a configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC.