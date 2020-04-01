Vivo S6 5G launched, brings Exynos 980 SoC, 48MP quad cameras and more

Highlights Vivo S6 5G has been launched in China

The Vivo S6 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display capable of FHD+ resolution

For cameras, the device includes a 48-megapixel main sensor

Chinese phone maker, Vivo, has launched a new phone, the S6 5G in China. The phone comes with an Exynos processor and a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone has been announced as a mid-range offering by the company, and also gets an AMOLED screen, four cameras, dual-mode 5G connectivity, and a big battery.

The phone has been launched in China for now and has been made available in black, white and blue colors. The company is currently taking pre-orders for the phone with official sales scheduled for April 4. Vivo has launched the phone in two variants -- 6/128GB version for CNY 2,698 and another 8/256GB one that's available for CNY 2,998 ($425).

Vivo S6 5G: Specifications

The Vivo S6 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display capable of FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). The display also houses a waterdrop notch with a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside it. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, we have a 2.26GHz Exynos 980 octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

For cameras, the device includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture sat next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's also a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. The front of the phone also Up front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.08 aperture.

In terms of the features, the cameras on the Vivo S6 5G also promise 4K video shooting, portrait mode, short video, professional mode, slow motion, and time-lapse photography and more.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mah battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes measuring at 161.16x74.66x8.68mm and weighs 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G support, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, among others and the Vivo S6 also supports Face Unlock.