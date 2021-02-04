Vivo S7t launched, brings MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and dual selfie cameras

Highlights The Vivo S7t has been launched in China.

The Vivo S7t is available in a single RAM and storage variant.

The Vivo device comes with a 4000mAh battery.

Vivo has added to its line-up of smartphones by launching the S7t 5G in China. The series now brings with itself three phones, with the Vivo S7 and S7e being the other two on the list. The company has launched the Vivo S7t in a single RAM and storage configuration. These have been launched in two colour options.

The Vivo S7t is has been launched in China for now, with the phone available at a price of CNY 2,698 (approx Rs 30,500) for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant that comes in Black and Monet Diffuse colour options. As of now, the device has been made available for purchase from the Vivo China store, with no word yet on the availability of the device in the Indian or other global markets.

Vivo S7t: Specifications

The Vivo S7t comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 408ppi pixel density. Under the hood it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC which has been paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The software on board is the OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The Vivo S7t also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage.

For cameras, the Vivo S7t offers some interesting hardware as the phone packs a triple lens setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front camera, there is a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.28 lens.

Keeping the lights on the device is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, we have a dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Apart from this, the device comes with a gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass.

The Vivo S7t isn't the biggest in terms of size and is also quite lightweight. This is because the phone measures 158.82x74.2x7.39mm in dimensions, with the Black colour option weighs 167.5 grams, while the Monet Diffuse colour option weighing 169 grams.

