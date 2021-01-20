Vivo tipped to launch its first tablet tomorrow: All you need to know

Highlights Vivo X60 Pro+ is set to be launched tomorrow.

Vivo could launch its first tablet alongside the X60 Pro+..

Vivo could also launch a new tablet under the iQOO name.

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the X60 Pro+ tomorrow and ahead of its launch news has emerged that the company is looking to launch its first tablet alongside the smartphone at the event. Interestingly, reports suggest that Vivo will launch its first tablet under both the iQOO and Vivo brand.

The information comes courtesy of a Weibo handle that regularly shared iQOO news. As per the handle, the Vivo tablet will be launched soon. The post also shares a pre-launch teaser poster for the X60 Pro+ which looks like a clear hint that the tablet may be launched on January 21.

The information comes after two products are known as Vivo Pad and iQOO Pad were registered alongside the iQOO Book, NEX Book, NEX Pad, and others in June last year. The report also suggests that if the tablet is not finally launched by Vivo tomorrow it could be unveiled in the first half of this year.

But even if the new tablet is not launched by Vivo what will be launched for sure is the X60 Pro+. Talking about the specs of the device, X60 Pro+ could be an upgrade on the Vivo X60 Pro in a number of crucial departments.

A recently released teaser shows the device will come with a dual main camera set-up and Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The teaser also reveals that the phone is now listed on Vivo China's official website. The device is up for pre-booking with customers free to book the flagship phone by paying 50 Yuan. As for the device on offer, it has been listed in two colours, Dark Blue and Classic Orange. The two colours will also be available in two variants -- 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is

The X60 Pro+ could come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display capable of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's display may also come with a punch-hole, support for HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Inside, there's likely to be a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired to at least 12GB of RAM.