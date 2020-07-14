Vivo to launch TWS Neo true wireless earbuds in India soon: All you need to know

Highlights Vivo to launch TWS Neo earbuds in India soon.

The company announced the arrival of Vivo TWS Neo in India on their social media handles.

It is being speculated that the Vivo TWS Neo will also be launched alongside the X50 series.

Smartphone maker Vivo unveiled the TWS Neo true wireless earphones in China in June. But now the earbuds are set to arrive in India soon. The company announced the arrival of Vivo TWS Neo in India on their social media handles.

"Welcome to the world of music with unmatched clarity that takes you on an immersive journey. You can never get enough with the DeepX Stereo Sound effects with 14.2mm moving coil that is designed to impress. #ComingSoon," Vivo India wrote on its Twitter account. Vivo however didn't reveal when the TWS Neo will be launched in India.

Vivo also teased the launch of its upcoming range of smartphones Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro. The devices will be launched in an online event at 12 PM on July 16. It is being speculated that the Vivo TWS Neo will also be launched alongside the X50 series.

Talking about the upcoming launch, Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, "Vivo has built a strong brand-value in the Indian smartphone market with its series of innovative products and offering end-to-end customer experience. We are pleased to see our customers repose trust in us. With evolving consumer needs, we believe that it is the right time to expand our product offerings into the mobile accessories segment with our design-centric devices that provide greater values and improve consumers' lives. With Vivo TWS Neo earphones, we hope to strike a chord amongst everyday music lovers with a product that will take them on an immersive journey with its high-quality and ultimate audio experience."

Vivo TWS Neo specifications

Vivo TWS Neo will be equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver. The company claims that the in-house DeepX Stereo sound effect is engineered to give an immersive and seamless audio experience to music lovers.

The TWS Neo earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 and it is compatible with Google Assistant. It also has a device locater feature called "Find My TWS Neo. As far as battery life is concerned, TWS Neo can run without interruptions for up to 4.5 hours. However, if it is used with the charging case, the battery can last over 22 hours.

Vivo TWS Neo expected price and colour

The Vivo TWS Neo was launched in China for CNY 499 (approximately Rs. 5,300). As far as the design is concerned, it looks strikingly similar to Apple AirPods however it will be available in different colours. Vivo TWS Neo will be available in Starry Blue and Moonlight White.