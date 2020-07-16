Vivo TWS Neo earbuds, Vivo X50 Pro with Gimbal Camera System and curved display launched in India

Highlights Vivo X50 series has been launched in India

Vivo's latest flagships, the X50 series is officially here. The phone maker has finally brought its flagships for 2020 to India. However, in comparison to its home country, where it launched three smartphones under the line-up, Vivo has only announced two new phones in India.

The Vivo X50 series in India brings with itself the vanilla X50 and the slightly more premium X50 Pro, with the company deciding to give the uber premium, Snapdragon 865 totting X50 Pro+ a miss. Alongside the two phones, Vivo has also launched the TWS Neo earbuds in India. All three products were announced at a virtual launch held by the company's Indian arm earlier today.

Vivo X50 series, Vivo TWS Neo: Price and availability

The Vivo X50 will be made available in India in two -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage -- variants. For the X50, the pricing will start at Rs 34,990 for the entry variant and go up to Rs 37,990 for the higher end one. The X50 Pro will be available only in a single variant, which will start price of Rs 49,990.

Both the phones will be available for purchase across multiple retail outlets, and also Flipkart and Amazon for those who prefer e-commerce purchase. The X50 Pro will go on pre-booking starting today and will be available during its first sale on July 24.

Apart from these, Vivo has also launched the TWS Neo earbuds. These will be made available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 5,990.

Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50: Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro gets a 6.56-inch 3D curved ultra O display with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The panel is OLED in nature and supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner and flaunts a punch-hole at the top.

Under the hood, the Vivo X50 Pro gets an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset. This has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone gets a quad-camera set-up in which the primary lens has a gimbal-style stabilization mechanism for improved video and videos and still images. The lens here is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor that offers an f/1.6 aperture. The other three include a 13-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone sports the same 32-megapixel selfie lens seen above. Keeping the lights on is a 4,315 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The vanilla X50 only differs from the X50 Pro in terms of cameras and design -- with the latter actually turning out to be positive for it.

The Vivo X50 is sleeker than the X50 Pro and is claimed to be the thinnest 5G phone around at just 7.49mm. It gets the same Snapdragon 765G chipset housed underneath a flat 6.56-inch AMOLED display. The front camera too is the same as the X50 Pro. However, there are key differences between the main cameras.

While the lenses used here are pretty much the same as the X50 Pro, the X50 misses out on the gimbal stabilization and the periscope zoom features because of the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens. For macro shots, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera, while the 13-megapixel lens for bokeh shots is the same as the one found on the X50 Pro. Powering the phone is a slightly smaller 4,200 mAh battery that can be charged at 33W with the included charger.

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds

The company also launched the TWS NEO earbuds in India. The earbuds have been announced to bring a battery life of 4.5 hours on a single charge, and an additional 22.5 hours with the battery charging case.

The TWS Neo are available in two colours, Moonlight White, Starry Blue, and bring with them the promise of impressive sound quality through its 14.2mm driver. There's also support for Dual-Beamforming Microphone and AI Noise Canceling. The earphones also bring with them IP54 water resistance.