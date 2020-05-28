Vivo V19: Five features that make it a compelling buy

Highlights Vivo V19 comes at a starting price of Rs 27,990 in India

The Vivo 19 comes flaunting a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel

The phone has been equipped with a quad camera set-up

After weeks of uncertainty, Vivo finally launched its V19 in India on May 12. The phone was initially supposed to launch in India on March 26. However, it faced several delays because of the nationwide lockdown that was announced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vivo V19 is one of the most important releases from the company in the first half of the year, with Vivo looking to clock good sales figures to soften the blow of the lockdown on its business.

With the V19, Vivo appears to have focused heavily on design and the camera department. The selfie set-up too has gotten a lot of love from the company, as the V19 comes equipped with a dual-lens set-up tucked neatly inside a punch-hole on the display. Here's why the Vivo V19 starting at Rs 27,990 makes for a compelling buy.

Beautiful design

Like a lot of other Vivo phones, the V19 is a very beautiful phone to look at. From the design perspective, the Vivo V19 is a compact form factor device that features a rather shiny back cover that despite being quite reflective in nature is a real smudge magnet. The phone also forms a really nice gradient pattern when viewed from different angles that only adds to the overall looks of the phone.

The phone also feels quite sturdy in the hand, and because of its manageable size and lightweight chassis is also primed for single-handed use. But if we are nitpicking, the only flaw in the phone's design is that its back panel is a real smudge magnet, which to be honest can be a bit of bummer at times.

Bright display

At the front of the phone, the Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at Full-HD+ resolution. It is surrounded by very little in terms of bezels and houses a dual punch-hole at the upper right corner of the phone.

The panel is quite crisp to look at and is one of the brightest ones around -- 1200nits of peak brightness -- which helped when we used the phone under direct sunlight. The viewing angles are also pretty good, and overall it is a very good option for consuming multimedia content on it. The colour accuracy of the panel also helps in this, making playing games and binging shows on Netflix a treat.

Good mid-range performance

Under the hood, the Vivo V19 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The chipset isn't the fastest in the business, but it's still a capable enough performer. This core hardware is tasked to run Vivo's FunTouch OS 10 based on Google's Android 10 operating system which despite being a little bloated is far refined than previous iterations and as such definitely something that adds to the smooth performance of the device.

Like we mentioned above, the phone's chipset may not be the fastest in the business, and the Adreno 616 GPU not the greatest for playing games, but it still quite capable for a mid-range phone for mid-2020.

Impressive cameras

The cameras are definitely one of the biggest talking points of the Vivo V19. At the core of the Vivo V19's powerful camera performance is a quad-camera set-up that consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, sat next to an 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Of these, the primary lens is the real star of the show as it captures a good amount of detail -- both in well-lit and low-light situations. The pictures clicked using it look vibrant, and are generally come out stable because of the fast shutter speed and the phone's ability to lock on to subjects in focus real quick. The Vivo V19 also offers above par low light performance, with the phone generally impressing with its colour accuracy with the camera's night mode.

Big battery

Last, but not the least, the Vivo V19 also promises great battery life with its massive battery pack that comes with fast charging support also. The phone houses a 4500mAh pack which is above-par for a device flaunting a medium-sized display and an energy-efficient chipset such as the Snapdragon 712.

The phone's battery pack helps easily last a day on a single charge, with the V19 also managing to last around a day and a half when used rather sparingly. And even when the phone does run out of charge, it can be filled up quite fast as it supports 33W of fast charging with the supplied charger in the box -- this charger fills the device to about 50 per cent in 30 minutes.