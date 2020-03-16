Vivo V19 full specs and price leaked ahead of India launch

Highlights Vivo V19 is tipped to be launched in India soon

The smartphone could come with a 6.44-inch display

The display will house two front facing cameras clad in a dual punch-hole

Leaks and teasers of the upcoming Vivo V19 appear to be picking up pace, with the Chinese phone maker Vivo recently teased the V19 smartphone for launch in Malaysia. Shortly after, we at India Today received information from sources close to the company that the phone will be launched with a Dual-iView display.

And now, the company has shared a teaser which not only confirms that the phone is indeed coming to India but also confirms the presence of the two punch-hole display on the device. While the teaser doesn't reveal anything else, the phone's specifications, date of release and even price are now being claimed to have been revealed courtesy of separate leaks.

Earlier, a report by 91Mobiles claimed to reveal the specifications and the pricing details of the upcoming Vivo V19. The report claims the device to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The report also claims that the phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and house a primary camera that will be 48-megapixels in size. Since then we at India Today Tech have also been able to corroborate the information with our sources which confirmed the device will indeed come with the above-mentioned features.

Apart from this, the 91Mobiles report also claims the device will feature 8GB of RAM with the leak suggesting that the device will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants. The colours will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The camera set-up on the device will headline with the 48-megapixel lens, but will also house three more lenses, including an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone will come with a dual-camera set-up with a 32-megapixel main selfie sensor and the 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera.

The phone will come running a 4,500mAh battery and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0. The report suggests the device will be priced around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the price of the higher variant remaining unknown for now.