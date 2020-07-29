Vivo V19 gets up to Rs 4,000 price cut in India, now starts at Rs 24,990

Highlights Vivo V19 has received a new price cut in India.

The phone now starts at price of Rs 24,990.

The device gets a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo has announced a major price cut for its popular V19 smartphone. The company has announced that the camera focussed phone will now be available at a new price tag of Rs 24,990 and Rs 27,990 for the 8+128GB and 8+256GB storage variant respectively.

The two variants will be available in two colour options -- Piano Black and Mystic Silver. Further, Vivo has revealed that this price change will be applicable across all offline partner retail stores pan India, Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and other major e-commerce websites.

Like previous V series devices from Vivo, the V19 focuses on bringing a premium design language and impressive cameras to the mid-segment of the market. The phone also gets a dual-lens set-up that's tucked neatly inside a punch-hole on the display.

The phone comes with features such as the Super Night Mode to capture impressive selfies even in low light conditions. This mode is claimed to pack the 'Multiple-Exposure' technique, which merges 14 different frames at multiple exposure values reducing the noise of low-light photos. In addition, the Super Night Mode also has an AI face recognition that becomes automatically active in low light to ensure clearer, brighter & stunning selfies.

In terms of the specifications on offer, the V19 comes with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel doesn't get any fancy curves but does come with a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera, and there's also an in-display fingerprint scanner hidden underneath the display.

Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The chipset isn't the fastest in the business, but it's still a capable enough performer.

The phone houses a primary camera that is 48-megapixels in size. There's also an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front of the phone houses dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. Of the two, the primary is a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the other one an ultra-wide 8-megapixel shooter.

Keeping the lights on the device is a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for up to 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 which the company claims enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes. As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

Vivo V19 measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.here is also low brightness anti-flicker technology for added protection in the dark. The phone runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 atop.