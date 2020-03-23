Vivo V19 India launch reportedly postponed to April 3

Highlights Vivo V19 was earlier set for a March 26 launch

The smartphone has been tipped to come with a 6.44-inch display

Under the hood, it could come with a with a Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo's upcoming smartphone, the V19 has been in the news over the last few weeks. The phone has seen itself leaked a number of times during this period and even teased by the company for a Match 26 launch.

However, it now appears the Chinese phone maker could push the launch of the smartphone back by over a week to April 3. The latest reports claim the phone's launch has been postponed. Adding fuel to the fire, GSMArena reports the company has also deleted its old tweet which it had shared to reveal the March 26 launch date. For now, there appears to be no clarity on why the company has taken this decision.

Even when the phone finally launches in India, its internals may not come as a great surprise. A report by 91Mobiles last week claimed to reveal the specifications and the pricing details of the upcoming Vivo V19. The report claims the device will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The report also claims that the phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and house a primary camera that will be 48-megapixels in size. Since then we at India Today Tech have also been able to corroborate the information with our sources which confirmed the device will indeed come with the above-mentioned features.

Apart from this, the 91Mobiles report also claims the device will feature 8GB of RAM with the leak suggesting that the device will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants. The colours will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The camera set-up on the device will headline with the 48-megapixel lens, but will also house three more lenses, including an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone will come with a dual-camera set-up with a 32-megapixel main selfie sensor and the 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera.

The phone will come running a 4,500mAh battery and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0. The report suggests the device will be priced around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the price of the higher variant remaining unknown for now.