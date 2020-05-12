Vivo V19 launched in India with Snapdragon 712 SoC and dual front cameras

Highlights Vivo V19 has been launched in India

The Vivo V19 gets a dual-selfie camera setup

There's also a 48-megapixel lens based camera set-up at the back

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest offering in India, the Vivo V19. The device has finally been launched in the country after a long wait and brings with itself some impressive features and design.



The Vivo V19 was initially scheduled to be unveiled on March 26. However, with nation-wide lockdowns in place for much of the last month and a half, Vivo had to push back the release of the phone a number of times, before finally launching it today -- albeit rather quietly for a phone of this stature.

With the V19, Vivo appears to have focused heavily on design and the camera department. The selfie set-up too has gotten a lot of love from Vivo, with the V19 getting a dual-lens set-up tucked neatly inside a punch-hole on the display.

Commenting on the launch of V19, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "The all-new Vivo V19 is yet another reaffirmation of our acute focus on camera innovation. It's stellar features like Super Night Selfie, Aura Screen Light and capability of Super Wide Angle results in unparalleled camera results. Our V-series has always surprised the audience with its path-breaking camera features and the latest V19 is a splendid addition that will enhance customer experience further."

Vivo V19: Price and availability

The Vivo V19 has been launched in two variants with the same 8GB of RAM, but an option to choose memory configurations. The Vivo V19 will be available in two colour options Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The pricing for these will be Rs 27,990 (8+128GB) and Rs 31,990 (8+256GB) the device will go on sale starting May 15, 2020, on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

There will also be a number of launch offers accompanying the phone, with offline customers getting 10 per cent cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Card during regular and Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions.

Vivo V19: Specifications

In terms of the specifications on offer, the V19 comes with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel doesn't get any fancy curves but does come with a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera, and there's also an in-display fingerprint scanner hidden underneath the display.

Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The chipset isn't the fastest in the business, but it's still a capable enough performer.

The phone houses a primary camera that is 48-megapixels in size. There's also an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front of the phone houses dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. Of the two, the primary is a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the other one an ultra-wide 8-megapixel shooter.

Keeping the lights on the device is a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for up to 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 which the company claims enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes. As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

Vivo V19 measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.here is also low brightness anti-flicker technology for added protection in the dark. The phone runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 atop.