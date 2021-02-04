Vivo V19 starts getting Android 11-based Funtouch OS update in India: Everything you need to know

Highlights Vivo V19 is getting new Android update in India.

The V19 is getting FuntouchOS 11 update.

The update for the phone is based on Android 11.

The Vivo V19 emerged as one of the more popular phones launched in India last year by the phone maker. Brought to India in mid-may, the device came running Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. However, the company has now updated the phone with its first major update as it has started to roll-out the Android 11-based FuntocuhOS 11 for it in India.

The update comes with build number Vivo rev 6.71.16 and interestingly weighs 3.76GB in size -- thereby hinting at major changes being brought to the phone. Reports suggest that the update, for now, is in its beta state and as such available only to select users. However, it is being reported to be received by a larger audience suggesting it close to a stable build with very few issues. The update is currently being rolled out as an over the air update and promises to unlock new features and upgrades in performance once installed on the user's phones.

In terms of the specifications on offer, the V19 comes with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel doesn't get any fancy curves but does come with a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera, and there's also an in-display fingerprint scanner hidden underneath the display.

Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The chipset isn't the fastest in the business, but it's still a capable enough performer.

The phone houses a primary camera that is 48-megapixels in size. There's also an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front of the phone houses dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. Of the two, the primary is a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the other one an ultra-wide 8-megapixel shooter.

Keeping the lights on the device is a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for up to 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 which the company claims enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes. As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

