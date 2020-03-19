Vivo V19 to launch on March 26 in India, confirms company

Highlights Vivo V19 will be launched on March 26 in India

The smartphone will bring dual punch-hole display

There will also be a 6.44-inch display on the device

Chinese phone maker Vivo has announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V19. The company has revealed through a teaser that the phone will be launched in India on March 26.

The teaser revealed through the company's Twitter handle doesn't reveal much else, but it does again give us a slight hint at the design of the upcoming smartphone from the company. The teaser shows the silhouette of the Vivo V19 in which the dual hole-punch is visible.

Apart from this, the teaser doesn't reveal anything else about the device. However, luckily for us, we already have been treated to leaks which claim to have revealed all about the smartphone.

A report by 91Mobiles last week claimed to reveal the specifications and the pricing details of the upcoming Vivo V19. The report claims the device will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The report also claims that the phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and house a primary camera that will be 48-megapixels in size. Since then we at India Today Tech have also been able to corroborate the information with our sources which confirmed the device will indeed come with the above-mentioned features.

Apart from this, the 91Mobiles report also claims the device will feature 8GB of RAM with the leak suggesting that the device will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants. The colours will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The camera set-up on the device will headline with the 48-megapixel lens, but will also house three more lenses, including an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone will come with a dual-camera set-up with a 32-megapixel main selfie sensor and the 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera.

The phone will come running a 4,500mAh battery and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0. The report suggests the device will be priced around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the price of the higher variant remaining unknown for now.