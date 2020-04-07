Vivo V19 unveiled, brings Snapdragon 712 SoC, dual selfie cameras and more

Highlights Vivo V19 has been made official by the company

The phone's specs have been revealed but not the price

The phone was scheduled to launch at the end of the March but was delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Chinese phone maker, Vivo, has unveiled the global variant of V19. The move comes after the device's launch had earlier been pushed back because of the ongoing Covid-19 scare. The phone was orginally scheduled to be launched in the last week of March but saw itself being pushed back after the outbreak of the virus.

With the device being unveiled, the specs of the handset have been made available for everyone to see, however, Vivo has still not revealed the price or the date of availability for the device.

Vivo V19: Specifications

The Vivo V19 comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock hidden underneath the display. Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage.

The phone houses a primary camera that is 48-megapixels in size. There's also an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front of the phone houses dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. Of the two, the primary is a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the other one an ultra-wide 8-megapixel shooter.

Keeping the device running is a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 which the company claims enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes. As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

Vivo V19 measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.here is also low brightness anti-flicker technology for added protection in the dark. The phone runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 atop.

As mentioned above, Vivo has not specified the price of the new Vivo V19 smartphone. However, it is expected to start retail in India at around the Rs 30,000 mark.