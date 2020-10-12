Vivo V20 price leaked ahead of India launch tomorrow

Highlights Vivo is launching the V20 smartphone in India on Tuesday.

Vivo V20 is said to cost Rs 24,990 for a single variant.

It has an AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Vivo V20 is launching in India tomorrow where you will get to know what the device packs inside and what it is going to cost. The specifications got out recently and the now the price of the phone has leaked. The Vivo V20 is a vanilla one in the series that also includes a top-tier V20 Pro. The best thing about the phone will be the Android 11 software that will come out of the box. And you also get the Snapdragon 720G processor on the phone.

Vivo V20 Price in India

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo V20 will cost you Rs 24,990. To remind you, Flipkart previously said the V20 price will be somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, so Agarwal's tip makes sense.

Some other Snapdragon 720G-powered phones from the likes of Realme and Xiaomi are priced lower than this alleged price. But it is not an official one. Vivo will announce the V20 price at tomorrow's event.

Vivo V20 Specifications

The Vivo V20 will be one of the first few smartphones that will ship with Android 11 out of the box. There will be the Funtouch OS 11 skin on top to give you extra bells and whistles on your Vivo phone. It will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. There is no 90Hz refresh rate on the display.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Although you will have a microSD card slot to expand the storage. There will be a 4000mAh battery inside the phone with 33W FlashCharge fast charging support.

The photography on the Vivo V20 is handled by a 64-megapixel triple camera system while for selfies, you have a 44-megapixel sensor on the front. You can expect some AI-based features for photo beautification.