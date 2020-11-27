Vivo V20 Pro confirmed for December 2 India launch

Highlights Vivo V20 Pro is set to be launched in India on December 2.

The phone is tipped to get a triple lens camera set-up.

V20 Pro could be priced at Rs 29,990 in India.

Vivo has finally come out and announced a launch date for the V20 Pro in India. The company has announced that the phone will finally be launching in India on December 2. The company released this information through a tweet shared through its official handle on Twitter.

While the teaser did not reveal anything else about the device, there's enough information already available about the phone on the web. Ahead of the launch of the Vivo V20 Pro, the phone has already seen its pricing details leak, with reports claiming that the V20 Pro will be priced in India at Rs 29,990 at launch. Apart from online channels, the phone is said to also be up for sale through offline retail stores across the country with a variety of launch offers.

Vivo V20 Pro: Specifications

There's a lot known about the specifications of the V20 Pro. Apart from the price of the phone, key specifications of the V20 Pro have also leaked online ahead of launch. As per leaked information, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India will come with specifications that are similar to the ones found on the global model. The phone will get a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with dual front-facing cameras. The phone's display is also said to be is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For cameras, the Vivo V20 Pro is tipped to get a triple rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the phone is tipped to feature a dual-lens set-up with a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. Keeping the lights on the Vivo V20 Pro will be a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W flash charge.

As for the design, ahead of the phone's launch, India Today Tech has received some inside information about the V20 Pro, confirming to us that the phone is set to become the slimmest 5G phone in India at launch. According to sources close to the matter, Vivo is focusing heavily on the design of the device, with the V20 Pro set to emerge as one of the sleekest phones with a functional 5G chipset hidden inside its shell. While we don't have exact information about the dimensions of the phone, it can be expected that the phone will be less than 7.4mm in thickness.