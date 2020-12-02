Vivo V20 Pro Quick Review: Lots of style at a good price

While the sub-Rs 30k segment of the market is currently flush with gorgeous looking smartphones -- with the OnePlus Nord being one of them -- the V20 Pro is arguably the best amongst them.

While in terms of design it is an extension of what we've previously seen on the V20, there are obvious similarities to be drawn between the V20 Pro and the X50 series phones. Compared to the V20, the V20 Pro feels like a more refined phone and shows off a high level of craftsmanship and the clean, premium design language that is more reminding of the X50 flagships rather than the current V20 series phones.

Much like the X50 series phones, Vivo appears to have put in great attention to detail to make sure that each design element of the device comes together to make a beautiful looking piece of machinery. From the frosted glass back to the two-step camera module, the phone oozes understated class.

At the front, we again have an impressive display, which may not be of the same level as the X50 or X50 Pro, but with its dual punch-hole still looks and works as well. However, where it improves on even the X50 Pro is in terms of its lightweight nature and sleek profile. This is because at 7.9mm in thickness, it is the slimmest 5G phone in the segment right now. While numbers may not explain how impressive a feat this is, you do start to appreciate it once you start using the phone.

Under the hood, the V20 Pro brings another big upgrade in the form of the Snapdragon 765G chipset. As upgrades go, this is a major one, as it not only brings the V20 Pro up to speed with the likes of OnePlus Nord but also shows Vivo's seriousness about this phone as it is the same chipset the company is currently using in its flagship X50 Pro smartphone. Apart from adding extra processing power to the phone, and an advanced image sensing processor, the chipset also makes the phone future-ready by adding 5G to it. Vivo has paired this with a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In our time with the phone, this ensured the phone ran without any hitches and handled gaming as well as browsing websites with equal ease. The phone currently comes with Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10, however, Vivo has promised an update soon to bring this up to Android 11.

Apart from this, the other big reason to like the V20 Pro is its cameras. This is because, for the cameras, the Vivo V20 Pro gets a triple-lens system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. This is similar to the V20 and as such should perform similarly well on the V20 Pro. However, we will reserve our judgment on this for now, and talk in-depth about the cameras in our full review of the device.

At the front, the phone does get an improved camera set-up which features a dual-lens set-up with a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For videos, the phone can shoot in up to 4K resolution both on the front and rear cameras.

The V20 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 33W flash charge. We found this to be good enough for keeping the lights on the device for at least a day. But again, we'll discuss this aspect of the device more in our full review. So watch this space for the latest on the Vivo V20 Pro.