Vivo V20 Pro starts getting Android 11-based FuntouchOS update

Highlights Vivo V20 Pro is being updated to Android 11.

The device comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Vivo V20 Pro is the latest smartphone from the company. The device comes with a sleek design, powerful specifications and a feature set to match more expensive smartphones in the market. At the time of the launch, the Vivo V20 Pro was launched with Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11, and at the time the company had announced the phone would be upgraded to Android 11, and now the company has started updating the phone to the latest version of the operating system.

The phone's update comes with a build number PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8 and is about 3.6GB in size. There are new features such as notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles features. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level on the V20 Pro 5G to November 1, 2020.

Currently, the build is rolling out to users in a phased manner and is being shared with them as an over the air update. If you haven't already, chances are the update will reach your phone in the next few days.

Vivo V20 Pro: Specifications

As for the key specifications of the V20 Pro, the 5G device comes to India with specifications that are similar to the ones found on the global model. This is because the phone gets a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with dual front-facing cameras. While it does not feature fast refresh rates, the phone's display does come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is also the slimmest 5G phone in India at launch. Vivo is focusing heavily on the design of the device, with the V20 Pro now becoming the slimmest phone with a functional 5G chipset hidden inside its shell. This is because the phone comes with a body that 7.39mm in thickness.

Under the hood, the device comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For cameras, the Vivo V20 Pro gets a triple rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

At the front, the phone features a dual-lens set-up with a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For videos, the phone can shoot in up to 4K resolution both on the front and rear cameras. Keeping the lights on the Vivo V20 Pro is a 4,000mAh battery pack.