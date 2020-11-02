Vivo V20 SE quick review: Good looks and some more

Highlights Vivo V20 SE has been launched in India at Rs 20,990.

The V20 SE comes with a big display and powerful cameras.

It also gets a sleek design despite flaunting a 4000mAh battery.

It has only been a few weeks since the launch of the Vivo V20 in India and now the company has added to the series by making official the V20 SE in India. The phone appears to be cut from the same cloth as the V20 and brings with itself a design that borrows heavily from its elder sibling's DNA.

As such, the phone at the first sight appears to be a notch too premium for the segment it has been launched in. But despite its looks, the Vivo V20 SE is a strictly mid-range device that has been launched in India in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which can be expanded to 1TB at a price of Rs 20,990.

In India, the V20 SE will be available for purchase from tomorrow and is available in two colour options  Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green. Of the two, we have the former with us today. While we haven't spent enough time with the device for a detailed review, we have had enough interaction with it to do a quick review of the Vivo V20 SE.

To begin, the first thing you'd notice about the Vivo V20 SE is its design. Much like its elder sibling, the design here borders on the premium, even if not as premium as the V20 SE. This is because the phone does not feature a dual step camera set-up or a punch-hole camera at the front.

These two elements were central to elevating the premiumness of the V20, but with these not there, the V20 SE looks like a premium device, but still not in the same league as the Vivo V20. As it stands, the Vivo V20 SE's design features a more conservative vertically aligned triple camera set-up at the back which also protrudes just a little.

Apart from this, the back panel features a dual-tone gradient texture, which shifts shade depending on the angle it is being looked at. However, the phone's back panel is a real fingerprint magnet which if not kept clean takes away a little from the gradient design of the device.

At the front, the V20 SE brings a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with support for up to full HD+ resolutions. It's a flat panel with no curves and a dewdrop notch at the top. In terms of performance, this panel is good for the price as it flaunts good viewing angles and can also get decently bright. The colour accuracy and contrast are also good, however, the panel lacks support for fast refresh rates, and can only run at a fixed 60Hz.

Moving on to what the phone hides under the hood, we have the modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and an Adreno 610 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory with support for expandable storage using a microSD card. On paper, this chipset doesn't appear to be the most powerful, or even as powerful as the chipsets that many of the V20 SE's competitors offer. However, we'd like to reserve judgment on it till we actually get the chance to use the phone for an extended period of time.

But while we can fault it a little for its core hardware, the company appears to make up for this by going big with the cameras on the Vivo V20 SE. This is because the Vivo V20 SE gets a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel macro camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, the Vivo V20 SE will get a 32-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture.

These lenses come with a host of camera features, including various modes like Pro, Slo-mo, AI 48 MP, DOC, Portrait, Photo, Video, Night, AR Stickers, Pano, Live Photo, etc. Again, we'd keep our judgment reserved for the full review. However, from what we've experienced of the cameras till now, the lenses, especially the primary camera looks quite good for the price.



Keeping the lights on the device is a 4,100 mAh battery pack with support for the company's 33W flash charge standard. This should be good enough to help the phone last a day or maybe even more depending on how the phone is used.