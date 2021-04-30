Vivo V21 quick review: A well-rounded smartphone for all age groups

Highlights Vivo V21 comes as the slimmest 5G smartphone in the Indian market at present.

It promises an extremely handy use, with a weight of just 176 grams.

Other than looks and performance, the V21 scores big on battery backup too.

A string of smartphones has made its way to the market since the beginning of this year. The list contains flagships as well as other premium devices launched by various OEMs. Vivo has now joined the bandwagon with the launch of its elite offering - Vivo V21.

The device had been long-awaited in the Indian market. Part of the reason was the top class features that were anticipated on it, especially with its mid-range price tag. Now that the smartphone is out, we know exactly what these features are and how they promise the end-user experience to be.

Having used the smartphone for a few days now, we have come to know much about this promised experience. So before the Vivo V21 goes on sale on May 6, here are our initial thoughts that may help you decide whether to go for this smartphone or not.

Vivo V21 first look

Vivo V21 (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ India Today)

As OEMs face increasing competition in the market, offering a premium experience is not just limited to a smartphone unit anymore. With the Vivo V21, the thought reflects right from the box in which the device comes. It is stark blue, it is shiny, and it will catch your eye.

Pop open the box to be impressed even more, as the moment you take the Vivo V21 out of its wraps, you will know you have a well-thought-of gadget in your hand. The looks are refined, so much so that you might never have experienced such a smartphone before.

A bold statement? Maybe, but the reason I say this is majorly because of the V21's form factor. Vivo has launched the V21 as India's slimmest 5G smartphone in the market. It measures 7.29 mm thick for one of the variants, while all others measure 7.39 mm in thickness.

Needless to say, the V21 is super sleek, and with a weight of 176 grams, the smartphone is oh-so-handy to use. What's more, it doesn't have those fancy glass backs that look attractive when taken out of wraps but get all mucky with fingerprint smudges every time you pick the phone up. It instead uses a matte glass that has a prismatic shine every time light beams on it. The material is easy to grip too. So no fingerprint smudges, no reflections, and extremely pleasing looks and use.

The premium feels also shines through the camera module at the back, which comes with a metallic finish and houses the lenses in a neat array of geometrical shapes. Three circular lenses in a triangular shape housed within a rectangular module. Vivo seems to be a big fan of geometry here.

The rest of the device is just what smartphones are supposed to be. It houses a waterdrop selfie shooter at the front, an extremely thin bezel, USB type-C Port and speakers at the chin and a power button and a volume rocker at the right edge. The phone misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Vivo V21 initial performance

Vivo V21 (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ India Today)

Looks alone can't get the work done for you, so it is important to note how capable a smartphone is when it comes to performance. Vivo V21 fairs very well on these terms too.

On papers, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled to 8GB or 12GB RAM. The interesting part is the extendable RAM feature that makes the former variant act like an 11GB RAM device and the 12GB one as a 15GB RAM smartphone. This is done to tackle heavy performance demands from the Vivo V21.

So far, I have not experienced any lags or stuttering on the phone. This includes regular use throughout the day with around an hour of gaming. The battery is potent in this regard too. A full charge lasts much more than a day on the simple use of calling, messaging and social media.

A worthy mention here is the touch response on the Vivo V21. The smartphone is super responsive, and the extremely quick touch response makes it a super smooth experience altogether. You will definitely love using the Vivo V21 for your everyday tasks.

Vivo V21 initial thoughts

Vivo V21 (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ India Today)

For now, the Vivo V21 seems to be a mighty impressive smartphone on every front. It looks as premium as any other device and more, it is very much capable of performing your everyday tasks, and most importantly, it is possibly the most handy phone you can get in the market.

So the Vivo V21 is not just for the millennials or the Gen-Z, it is a well-rounded smartphone that ticks all the right boxes for the older generations.

We will be coming out with a full review of the smartphone to talk about its camera and software capabilities in depth. Stay tuned to this space for the same.