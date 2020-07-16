Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro: Price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Highlights Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been launched in india

The Vivo X50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC

The vanilla X50 gets the same processor but slightly different cameras

Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 have been launched in India finally. The two phones have been announced as the company's latest flagships which bring with them not only industry-leading features but also design.

Over the last few days, the X50 series had been teased and leaked extensively, with Vivo India's social media handles, as well as tipsters sharing details about the Indian variants of the X50 series.

For the uninitiated, the Vivo X50 series was initially launched in China earlier in the year. In its home country, Vivo had announced three devices under the series, but for India, it has decided to pass up on the Snapdragon 865 totting X50 Pro+. Instead, we in India are only getting the X50 and X50 Pro which will be available for purchase through multiple channels. Here's everything you need to know about the two phones.

Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50: Specifications

Display: Vivo X50 Pro gets a 6.56-inch curved 90Hz OLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. In comparison, the X50 gets a flat 6.56-inch AMOLED panel which runs the same resolution natively, as well as refresh at the same high rate.

Chipset: Both the phones come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

RAM: Both phones come equipped with 8GB of RAM.

Storage: For storage, the X50 and X50 Pro get 128GB on the entry variant and 256GB on the top-end one.

Rear Cameras: On the X50 Pro, Vivo has included the Gimbal Camera System for the primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor that offers an f/1.6 aperture. The other lenses on the phone include a 13-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The X50 on the other hand, gets a triple camera system, with the same primary lens but no gimbal stablisation. There's a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 13-megapixel Boken lens to complete the set-up.

Front camera: The punch-hole displays on the device sport the same 32-megapixel selfie lens.

Battery: The X50 Pro gets a 4315mAh battery while the X50 gets a 4200mAh pack. Bothe support 33W fast charging.

Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50: Features

Arguably the biggest highlight of the Vivo X50 series is the focus on design and cameras. While both phones get slightly differing camera set-ups, they do offer a lot of the same in terms of features and overall design.

But the most interesting feature, and understandably reserved only for the X50 Pro, is the Gimbal Camera System. This stablisation system "offers 300 per cent better performance" than normal OIS systems on phones. It promises to reduce the ill effects of the user's hand shaking while clicking a picture. The end result, Vivo claims, is blur-free and better pictures than what competing phones can capture.

The vanilla X50 on the other hand brings with itself a really slim profile and lightweight design. Both phones offer the same fast performance and promise of 5G with the inclusion of Snapdragon 765G under the hood. Apart from this, they also bring big battery packs and support for 33W fast charging.

Vivo X50 series, Vivo TWS Neo: Price and availability

The Vivo X50 will be made available in India in two -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage -- variants. For the X50, the pricing will start at Rs 34,990 for the entry variant and go up to Rs 37,990 for the higher end one. The X50 Pro will be available only in a single variant, which will start a price of Rs 49,990.

Both the phones will be available for purchase across multiple retail outlets, and also Flipkart and Amazon for those who prefer e-commerce purchases. The X50 Pro will go on pre-booking starting today and will be available during its first sale on July 24.