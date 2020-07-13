Vivo X50 series confirmed for July 16 India launch

Highlights Vivo X50 series is set for launch in India on July 16

The series could bring as many as two new phones

The X50 series is Vivo's flagship line-up for the year

Vivo X50 series has been confirmed for launch in India on July 16. The series is expected to bring with itself two new smartphones to India, with the phone maker likely to give the X50 Pro+ a miss in the country. Upon launch, the X50 series will be Vivo's new flagship offering in India, one that will not only bring powerful core specs, but also go big on cameras and design.

The launch of the phones comes on the heels of the company announcing the X50 series earlier in the Chinese market, where it also introduced the X50 Pro+ smartphone. In India, this particular Snapdragon 865 SoC totting model won't be available, with the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro going on sale in India after the launch via e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50: Expected specifications

Of the two phones said to be launched in India, the Vivo X50 Pro is the more interesting. The Chinese version of the Vivo X50 Pro gets a 6.56-inch curved OLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner and flaunts a punch-hole.

Under the hood, the Vivo X50 Pro gets a Snapdragon 765G chipset. This has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone gets a quad camera setup in which the primary lens has a gimbal-style stabilization mechanism for improved video and videos and still images.

The lens here is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor that offers an f/1.6 aperture. The other three include a 13-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone sports the same 32-megapixel selfie lens seen above. Keeping the lights on is a 4,315 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The X50 is the most basic of the three phones and only differs from the other two phones in terms of cameras and design -- with the latter actually turning out to be positive for it.

The Vivo X50 is sleeker than the X50 Pro, and its Chinese version is claimed to be the thinnest 5G phone around at just 7.49mm. It gets the same Snapdragon 765G chipset housed underneath a 6.56-inch AMOLED display. The front camera too is the same as the X50 Pro. However, there are key differences between the main cameras.

While the lenses used here are the same as the X50 Pro, X50 misses on the gimbal stabilization and the periscope zoom features. Powering the phone is a 4,200 mAh battery that can be charged at 33W with the included charger.