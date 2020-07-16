Vivo X50 series, Vivo TWS Neo earbuds India launch today: Expected price, features and specifications

Highlights Vivo X50 series is set to be launched in India later today

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Vivo X50 series is finally set for launch in India later today. The series is set to bring with itself two new smartphones, with Vivo likely to skip on bringing the X50 Pro+ to the country. Over the last few days, the X50 series has been extensively teased across Vivo India's social media handles, and by now it's clear that the Vivo X50 series will become the company's latest flagship offering in India upon launch.

The launch of the phones comes after the Vivo X50 series was first announced in China earlier in the year, where the company introduced three smartphones under the Vivo X50 series. However, in India, only the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro could be made available for purchase, with the phone going on sale in India after the launch via e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

Alongside the two phones, Vivo is also planning to launch its pair of TWS Neo earbuds in India later today. All three products will be introduced in India at a virtual launch event scheduled to begin at 12pm IST. For those interested in following it live, the event will be live-streamed on Vivo's YouTube and other social media accounts.

Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50: Expected specifications

Of the two phones said to be launched in India, the Vivo X50 Pro is the more interesting. The phone is expected to get a 6.56-inch curved 90Hz OLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The display will also house a fingerprint scanner and flaunt a punch-hole for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Vivo X50 Pro gets a Snapdragon 765G chipset. This has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone gets a quad camera setup in which the primary lens has a gimbal-style stabilization mechanism for improved video and videos and still images.

The lens here is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor placed on a gimbal solution and offering an f/1.6 aperture. The other three cameras on the phone include a 13-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone sports the same 32-megapixel selfie lens seen above. Keeping the lights on is a 4,315 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.