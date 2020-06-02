Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+ launched: Price, specifications, camera features

Highlights Vivo X50 series has been launched in China

Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a 50-megapixel primary lens

The flagship Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Vivo X50, the Vivo X50 Pro and the Vivo X50 Pro+ in China. The three new phones bring a premium design language and are equipped with flagship-grade specifications.

While there are obvious differences, the three are equally impressive in what they offer, with the regular X50 being touted to be the slimmest of all 5G phones available in the market right now, while the other two are being claimed to be camera beasts. Alongside the phones, Vivo has also unveiled the TWS Earphone Neo. This truly wireless headset is powered by a 4th generation Qualcomm chipset.

Vivo X50 series, Vivo TWS Earphone Neo: Price

The Vivo X50 series phones are available in a number of configurations in China, with the regular Vivo X50 starting at CNY 3,498 (approx Rs 37,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The device is also available in another variant which the comany has announced with 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage and will retail for CNY 3,898 (approx Rs 41,000).

The Vivo X50 Pro also starts with 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The price for the entry variant has been set at CNY 4298 (approx Rs 45,000), while the 8GB + 256GB variant has been made available at CNY 4698 (approx Rs 50,000). The most powerful device in the list is the Vivo X50 Pro+ which starts retail at CNY 4998 (approx Rs 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The X50 Pro+ is available in two other variants, with the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant announced for CNY 5498 (approx Rs 59,000) while the 12GB + 256GB variants going on sale for CNY 5998 (approx Rs 63,000), respectively. The Vivo TWS Earphone Neo has been launched in China at a price of CNY 500.

Vivo X50 Pro+: Specifications

The vivo X50 Pro+ is the most premium of the three devices and brings with it the promise of flagship performance and seriously powerful cameras. It is the first phone to flaunt Samsung's brand new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3" sensor which can combine the ISOCELL and Tetracell technologies.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X50 Pro+ brings a 6.56-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the phone's selfie camera. The display can run HDR10+ content and promises high 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For software, it gets The Android 10-based Funtouch OS. The device is powered by a 4,315mAh battery that also supports fast 44W wired charging.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro+ gets a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 as the primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 60x hybrid zoom, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel sensor. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, while the phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Vivo X50 Pro: Specifications

While the X50 Pro also gets the same 6.56-inch curved OLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner and flaunts a punch-hole.

Under the hood, the Vivo X50 Pro gets a Snapdragon 765G chipset. This has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone gets a camera setup in which the primary lens has a gimbal-style stabilization mechanism for improved video and videos and still images.

However, the lens here is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor that offers an f/1.6 aperture. The other three include a 13-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the phone sports the same 32-megapixel selfie lens seen above. Keeping the lights on is a 4,315 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Vivo X50: Specifications

The X50 is the most basic of the three phones and only differs from the other two phones in terms of cameras and design -- with the latter actually turning out to be positive for it.

The Vivo X50 is not only the sleekest of the lot, but is also the thinnest 5G phone around at just 7.49mm. It gets the same Snapdragon 765G chipset housed underneath a 6.56-inch AMOLED display. The front camera too is the same. However, there are key differences between the main cameras. While the lenses used here are the same as the X50 Pro, X50 misses on the gimbal stabilization and the periscope zoom features. Powering the phone is a 4,200 mAh battery that can be charged at 33W with the included charger.

Vivo TWS Earphone Neo: Specifications

The Vivo TWS Earphone Neo comes with 14.2mm drivers with support for DeepX modes one that optimizes bass, one tuned for voice and one focused on high frequencies. It's based on Bluetooth 5.2 technology, which the company claims adds support for aptX Adaptive for "near CD quality" audio. The new TWS earphones also promise great performance for gaming, movies and video calls as the headset can automatically switch to 88ms low latency mode for removing any delay.

The buds feature touch controls and a two-microphone system for noise cancellation during voice calls. They are IP54 rated for protection against rain and sweat. These TWS earbuds offer 5.5 hours of battery life while using the standard AAC codec. If you go for the higher quality aptX Adaptive, however, the listening time drops to 4.2 hours.