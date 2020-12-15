Vivo X60 live shots leak, tipped to be the slimmest 5G phone in the world

Highlights The Vivo X60 is set for a December 29 launch.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Vivo finally announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship, the X60 series yesterday. The two phones in the series -- the X60 and the X60 Pro -- are now all set to launch in its home country, China, on December 29. And ahead of its launch, popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, has revealed live images of the Vivo X60.

Taking to Weibo, the tipster revealed that the Vivo X60 will bear a thickness of 7.3mm which will make it the thinnest 5G smartphone once it is launched. This will be slimmer than the iPhone 12 Mini which has a thickness of 7.4mm. Additionally, the tipster also claims the phone will use an AG(Anti-Glare) glass at the back.

In the leaked images, the Vivo X60 has been shown in three new colours -- Black, Warm Yellow, and Color gradient. As for what we can see from the images of the device, there are textured power buttons and volume rockers to the right of the device. At the bottom, the phone houses a Type-C port, SIM-slot, Speaker, and primary microphone.

The live images show more, with the back of the device shown to house a rectangular triple-camera set-up and a ZEISS logo to confirm the company's partnership with ZEISS optics. This interestingly looks different from the design of the camera housing as seen on the teasers of the X60 Pro.

Apart from this, there's not much revealed by the live shots, but we know the new Vivo flagships are to be powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1080 SoC -- something the company has also confirmed through yesterday's teaser. Reports had previously said that the Vivo X60 phones with Exynos 1080 will also come with fast charging speeds of 33W.

Another report has in the past had claimed to reveal the price of the Vivo X60 series, with the Vivo X60 said to start retail at Yuan 3500 in China at the time of its launch. The phones are also tipped to get a 120Hz AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phones are also rumoured to be around 7.3mm in thickness -- making it the world's thinnest 5G smartphone.