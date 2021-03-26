Vivo X60 Pro review in 5 points: Is it as good as OnePlus 9?

Highlights Vivo X60 Pro competes against OnePlus 9.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Vivo X60 Pro has great cameras.

Vivo has finally pushed the bar. The Chinese smartphone maker has been selling phones in India for few years now and has strong presence in the offline market. Yet, it was only this week when it finally decided to enter the premium and flagship categories with the launch of Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. The smartphones compete against the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, respectively. We are yet to get our hands on the Vivo X60 Pro+ and will review it later but the X60 Pro is a great smartphone for the price.

The only variant of the Vivo X60 Pro costs Rs 49,990 the same amount you will be paying for OnePlus 9's base variant. The Vivo smartphone comes with AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Zeiss-tuned cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. All that makes it a hot property. But, is it enough to compete with OnePlus 9? Let's find out in this 5-point review.

Point 1: The Vivo X60 Pro is a genuinely premium smartphone with matte finish on glass back with an anti-fingerprint coating on top. It is available in two colour options Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue both of which look stunning. The smartphone is just 7.59mm thick which is a lot slimmer than the OnePlus 9 at 8.7mm. Vivo is shipping the X60 Pro with a protective case, a wired earphone and a type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack connector.

Point 2: The features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. This is a really sharp display with good colour accuracy. There is an option to choose between 120Hz, 60Hz and Smart Switch. The last is an alternative to Adaptive refresh rate and switches between the first two modes depending on the on-screen tasks. OnePlus 9 also uses a similar FHD+ AMOLED display.

Point 3: Vivo has used a pretty solid Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC on the X60 Pro. The OnePlus 9 obviously comes with a better Snapdragon 888 processor but X60 Pro tries to compensate for that with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage against OnePlus' 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The processor is quick and handles games really well. There is also Virtual RAM here which claims to add an additional 3GB RAM to improve phone's performance, if needed. The major difference here is in terms of the operating system. Vivo's FunTouch has more bloatware compared to OnePlus' cleaner OxygenOS.

Point 4: Vivo X60 Pro features a triple rear camera modules housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X60 Pro come with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens. The camera has been tuned in collaboration with Zeiss and does an comes with modes like Live Photo, Astro, Pro Sports and Long Exposure. The X60 Pro clicks great images in both day and lowlight. The Night Mode and Macro Mode are very effective as well.

Point 5: The battery life on the Vivo X60 Pro could have been better. The smartphone packs a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge. The screen can drain the battery very fast, forcing you to charge the phone at least once before the day ends. OnePlus, on the other hand, packed a marginally bigger 4500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9 but packs a significantly faster 65W Warp Charger inside the box.A