Vivo X60 quick review: Looks and cameras are promising

Vivo X60 smartphone is the company's latest effort to woo customers in India's sub-Rs 40,000 price segment. In our opinion, it is one of the best value for money model in the new X60 range and will be taking on the likes of the OnePlus 9R and Mi 10T Pro in India. Part of the new X60 smartphone series, the Vivo X60 is the cheapest when compared to the Vivo X60 Pro that comes at Rs 49,990 and Vivo X60 Pro+ available at Rs 69,990.

I got the new Vivo X60 couple of days back and have been using it as our primary smartphone for most of the tasks, right from everyday work to the go-to option for camera clicks, thanks to the all-new Zeiss partnership. The Vivo X60 is among the first few phones launching in India that will see Zeiss branding at the back, which puts a big responsibility on the device. Let's straight dive into our first look at the Vivo X60 smartphone.

Vivo X60: All that's good

Considering the cameras are one of the most talked-about features on the entire Vivo X60 range, I will have to start with it. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and another 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The company talked a lot about the video stabilisation feature on the Vivo X60, and the initial impressions are decent. I haven't tested the video stabilisation in outdoor conditions but stay tuned for our review. There are some usable camera modes that I can get to use during day-to-day work, like Pro Sports Mode, where the camera is claimed to capture fast action with fast focusing. There's also the Kids Snapshot feature for not missing the important moments. During the launch event, the company took some time to deep dive into the Night Vision 2.0 and in our initial testing, it didn't disappoint. But stay tuned for our in-depth review for any verdict on the camera.

There's a 32-megapixel selfie shooter onboard as well. I haven't given it a thorough look, but initial impressions seem fine.

Jumping on to the next thing I loved about the Vivo X60 is the design. At 176 grams, the Vivo X60 is lightweight and measures just 7.36 thick. It comes in Midnight Black, which I got for our review, and Shimmer Blue colours. The AG Glass back material with Satin finish reduces smudges. I will talk in-depth about the design in our review, so stay tuned.

The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. A 4300mAh battery backs it with 33W FlashCharge support. During initial use, the handset feels fast, and I didn't really see any issues in the performance department.

The Vivo X60 features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is bright and offers punchy colours.

Vivo X60: What could have been improved

Vivo has come a long way when it comes to refining its product to suit what Indian consumers love. However, one thing that hasn't seen much of a change is the UI - Funtouch OS 11.1. The UI is based on Android 11 and integrates many features from Google's last year version. Now, the biggest problem with the Funtouch OS is the bloatware. It's filled with unnecessary apps, and V-Appstore is one of the most spammy app on the device that you can't disable or remove.

Gladly, the storage spaces on devices have increased over the last few years, and the users now do not need to stress about storage management. I wish Vivo changed a few things about the Funtouch OS, like keeping it light with less bloatware. More on the UI in our review, so stay tuned.

Vivo X60: Initial thoughts

At Rs 37,990, the Vivo X60 feels like a very balanced device and offers enough prowess for day-to-day usage. The design also stands out and feels unique in its own way. I will deep dive into the new Zeiss camera setup in our review.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for our Vivo X60 review, which should be out in the next few days.