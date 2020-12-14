Vivo X60 series confirmed for December 29 launch, design and key features teased

Highlights Vivo X60 has been teased by Vivo ahead of launch.

The phone has been confirmed for December 29 launch.

The X60 series of phones will come with Snapdragon 1080 SoC.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Vivo has finally gone ahead and confirmed the launch date and other key details about its upcoming flagships, Vivo X60 5G. The phone maker is expected to launch two new phones as part of the series -- the Vivo X60 5G and X60 Pro 5G.

The company has now shared a new teaser, revealing the design of the two phones by putting on display the images of the two devices. The company has also started taking registrations for the device, with the update also confirming December 29 launch date for the series. Apart from this, the teaser also reveals key details about the Vivo X60 5G, including the fact that it could come with an Exynos 1080 chipset, Zeiss optics, and an all-new micro-head camera for improved stability while clicking photos.

The teaser shared by the company also shows off some design details of the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro 5G. The teaser image shows that the Vivo X60 5G series will be available in grey, white, and gradient colour options. Reports suggest the new X60 phones will come with a slim profile and will also sport quad cameras, with the base model offering a triple rear camera set-up. In terms of the hardware, the lenses have been teased to be backed by Zeiss optics. The devices are also set to get an advanced stability mechanism for clicking photos -- Ultra-Stable Micro-Head Camera sensor. This could be an upgrade on the gimbal stabilisation which we saw on the X50 Pro earlier in the year. The X60 5G will also come with Night Vision 2.0.

We have heard in the past that the new Vivo flagships are likely to be powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1080 SoC. And now, the company has also confirmed the same through the teaser. Reports had previously said that the Vivo X60 phones with Exynos 1080 will also come with fast charging speeds of 33W. Another report has in the past had claimed to reveal the price of the Vivo X60 series, with the Vivo X60 said to start retail at Yuan 3500 in China at the time of its launch.

The phones are also tipped to get a 120Hz AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phones are also rumoured to be around 7.3mm in thickness -- making it the world's thinnest 5G smartphone.