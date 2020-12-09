Vivo X60 series tipped for December 28 launch: Everything you need to know

Highlights Vivo X60 series phones are tipped for December 28 launch.

There could be as many as three new phones in the series.

The new X60 Pro could bring a 120Hz display.

Vivo launched its X50 series of phones earlier in the year, and now its successor, the X60 phones appear all set for launch before the end of the year. This information comes courtesy of the latest reports from China which claim that Vivo plans to launch the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ in December 2020 itself.

In fact, noted tipster Digital Chat Station has even claimed that the phones will be launched on December 28 in the company's home country, China. The tipster claims that the phones will debut with the Exynos 1080 SoC and one of them will also bring with itself a punch-hole totting 120Hz display from Samsung. The suggestion appears to be the phone could be very much in line with the X50 series phones which also came with punch-hole screens with a selfie camera cutout positioned at the top-left corner.

To remind our readers, this isn't the first leak about the Vivo X60 phones. In fact, we've previously seen images of the X60 phones online revealing some interesting things about the devices.

These live images have shown the phones running Vivo's new Origin OS software and also show them off with a center-positioned punch-hole display, curved edges, and slim form factor. The images also reveal a triple rear cameras set-up in a rectangular module at the back which looks similar to the Vivo X50 series.

Apart from this, there's little that the leaks have revealed about the phones. However, we have heard in the past that the new Vivo flagships are likely to be powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1080 SoC. Reports have said that the Vivo X60 phones with Exynos 1080 will also come with fast charging speeds of 33W. Another report has claimed to reveal the price of the Vivo X60 series, with the Vivo X60 said to start retail at Yuan 3500 in China at the time of its launch.

The X60 phones also appear to follow the premium design language we saw this year on the X50, with the leaked image of the X60 Pro showing a curved display. As an upgrade to the Vivo X50 series, the X60 would focus heavily on-camera performance, and have quad rear cameras that would again be sat on a gimbal mechanism. Other specifications of the X60 are also unknown, but because it is also expected to feature a sleek design, the expectation is that it won't feature a big battery.