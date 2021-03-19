Vivo X60 smartphones to feature Virtual RAM: Here is how it works

Highlights Vivo X60 series is launching in India on March 25.

New smartphones to come with Virtual RAM.

Virtual RAM will boost performance of phone.

The last week of March will see a number of smartphones launching in India. There is a lot of hype around OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro while Poco's X3 Pro will be closely watched too. One smartphone, which not a lot of people are talking about, but could be the dark horse is the Vivo X60. Rather, the entire Vivo X60 series which will include three models Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivi X60 Pro+.

Vivo has been making some good smartphones. Most of them flaunt trendy designs, have excellent camera systems but are let down by mediocre chipsets and performance. The smartphone maker is aiming to correct that with the X60 series smartphones. It has confirmed that all three devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processors for better performance.

Beyond that, Vivo is also bringing an interesting concept to smartphones with its new line-up. It has confirmed that all smartphones will have Virtual RAM a concept borrowed from PCs.

How Virtual RAM works?

The concept is very simple. If the smartphone demands, it can borrow additional space from storage and allot it to RAM, to ensure a seamless performance. Vivo is calling it enhanced memory management technology. In simple words, the smartphone will borrow some storage space and use it for RAM functions.

Vivo says that its smartphones uses algorithms to achieve a "+3GB" RAM effect. This means that the 8GB RAM variant of the phone actually ends up providing 11GB of RAM while the 12GB RAM variant will end up giving 15GB RAM experience. The feature is claimed to come in handy when there are multiple apps are running on background. It will also cut down the lags.

"Vivo has independently developed a brand new memory management technology. Instead of distributing small amounts of memory data, it uses processes as a unit to accurately identify processes which are of low importance and do not affect the user experience among those occupying a large amount of memory, and exchange these processes with external storage space, so as to greatly reduce the running memory occupied by a single app," Vivo India told India Today Tech in a statement.

It claims that with this technology, the original DDR storage space of a fixed capacity can support the running of more apps. Compared with the traditional memory management technology, the memory usage efficiency has increased by 37 percent.

Is it actually effective?

On paper, this seems like an interesting idea for two reasons. The first is obvious that you get a lag-free experience on the phone. The second has to do with the cost. It allows users to get a high-RAM experience without having to spend extra for it. We have got our hands on one of the Vivo X60 models and will be testing this as well as other features over the next few days. So, stay tuned for the full review on India Today Tech.