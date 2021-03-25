Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ India launch today: Price, livestream, features and more

Highlights Vivo will launch three X60 series smartphones on Thursday.

All smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 8-series processors.

Vivo X60 series to have in-built gimbal stabilisation.

Vivo is set to launch its most ambitious smartphone series in India yet on Thursday afternoon. It will include three smartphones - Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ - all powered by different Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processors. The top-of-the-line X60 Pro+ will compete against the likes of OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 11. The smartphones have already been launched in China and will arrive in India as successors to last year's Vivo X50 series.

The smartphones have also been launched globally and had different specifications than the Chinese models. As far as the Indian market goes, we know that they will pack Qualcomm chipsets instead of Exynos processors used in China. The series will focus on cameras and is equipped with gimbal stabilisation. It also marks the beginning of a partnership between Vivo and Zeiss.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ price in India (expected)

The official India price of Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ will be announced during the launch event. However, a leak has suggested that Vivo X60 price in India will start at Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and go up to Rs 43,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ are tipped to be priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively, for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ India launch livestream

All three smartphones will be launched during an online event. The launch event will be streamed live on Vivo's official website as well as social media handles. It is confirmed to begin at 12 noon. You can also find Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ price, review, features and other details on India Today Tech website post launch.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are expected to share most of their features. Both these smartphones will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The difference here is that the X60 Pro will come with curved edges which will be missing on the standard X60 model. Both the smartphones are likely to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The smartphones are likely to feature triple rear camera modules housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro come with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Vivo has provided a 4,300mAh battery on the X60 while the X60 Pro will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The most premium smartphone in the series will feature the same display but is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone will come in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The Vivo X60 Pro has an advanced camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom at the rear. The smartphone will feature a 32MP on the front.

The smartphone will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging.