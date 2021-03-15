Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ RAM and other specifications leaked ahead of launch

Highlights Vivo X60 series India launch is on March 25.

Vivo to launch three new X60 smartphones.

New line-up to have several premium features.

Vivo is set to launch its X60 series in India later this month and seems like it will be smartphone maker's most premium line-up in the country so far. The series is expected to include three smartphones - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+. Few specifications of these smartphones have been teased on Vivo's official website while others have been leaked online. To recall, the X60 series is the successor to the Vivo X50 line-up launched last year.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo X50 vanilla will come with 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB storage options; while the X60 Pro will come in a single 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant; and both will be available in Blue and Black colours. The high-end X60 Pro+ is tipped to come with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage with a single colour option of Blue.

According to the listing on Vivo's official website, the series will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset. This might be used on the Vivo X60 Pro+, making it Vivo's first smartphone to have Snapdragon 8-series processor in India. It will also be one of Vivo's first truly flagship smartphone in the country.

The Vivo X60 series was unveiled in China in December 2020, with the X60 Pro+ arriving later in January 2021. The standard X60 price for the 8 GB + 128 GB model starts at Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3,498 (around Rs 39,400). The 8 GB + 256 GB variant of the smartphone was priced at CNY 3,798 (around Rs 42,800) while the 12 GB + 256 GB variant costs CNY 3,998 (around Rs 45,100).

Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro price is set at CNY 4,498 (around Rs 50,900) for the single 12 GB + 256 GB model. The Vivo X60 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 4,998 (around Rs 56,500) for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model. It also comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of internal storage priced at CNY 5,998 (around Rs 67,740).

Vivo is also teasing the Vivo X60 series' camera features such as Gimbal stabilisation and Extreme Night Vision 2.0 through the dedicated website.