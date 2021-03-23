Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ India prices leaked, start at Rs 39,990

Highlights Vivo X60 series will launch in India on March 25.

The line-up will include three smartphones.

All smartphones to have flagship-level processors.

Vivo is set to launch its ambitious Vivo X60 series in India on March 25. The line-up has already been unveiled in China and globally. The series will include - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+. All three smartphones are confirmed to come with flagship-level processors and improved camera capabilities. Vivo has kept the pricing of all three smartphones under wraps but Mumbai-based smartphone retailer, Mahesh Telecom, has leaked the Vivo X60 series prices in India.

The leak comes just two days before the launch. According to this latest leak, the X60 series might emerge as the most premium Vivo line-up in India. The standard variant of the phone is tipped to be priced at Rs 39,990 but the X60 Pro+ model is expected to cross the Rs 60,000 mark.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ price in India

According to the leak, the Vivo X60 price in India will be Rs 39,990 for the base variant, which will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be an 8GB+256GB variant, which will cost you Rs 43,990. The X60 Pro is tipped to be priced at Rs 49,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The top-of-the-line X60 Pro+ which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, is tipped to cost Rs 69,990. Notably, this is not the official pricing of the phones but these leaks have turned out to be accurate in the past.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are likely to share most of their features. Both the smartphones are tipped to come with 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. They will feature triple rear camera setup including 48MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 13MP 2x telephoto. The selfie camera has a 32MP lens. The smartphones are likely to have 4200mAh batteries with 33W fast charging.

The only major difference between the two phones will be the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC on the Vivo X60 Pro while the X60 Pro+ might pack Snapdragon 870 processor.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with the same display but is powered by a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone will have a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom at the rear. On the front, it should have 32MP main lens. The phone packs 4200mAh battery but will have a 55W fast charger.