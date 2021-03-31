Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ see record pre-bookings in India, says company

Highlights Vivo X60 series was launched earlier this week, starting at Rs 37,990.

The series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processors.

It also marks the beginning of the partnership between Vivo and Zeiss.

Vivo recently launched its latest flagship series under the X60 banner. The company now posts that the smartphones under the series have received an impressive response from the market, recording more than 200% pre-bookings than the last year's offerings.

The numbers break the previous record, Vivo claims. The pre-bookings have been recorded till March 30, 2021. They are spread out across the three offerings in the series - Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. The 200% increase is in comparison with the last year's X50 series.

Since these are the pre-bookings for the four smartphone variants in the series as of now, the devices are yet to be officially available for customers. These will be available for purchase starting April 2 2021, on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with Vivo's offline partner retail stores across India.

The four variants mentioned above constitute Vivo X60 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. The smartphones are priced at Rs 37,990 and Rs 41,990, respectively.

The premium variants include Vivo X60 Pro with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and Vivo X60 Pro+ with the same memory offering. These are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively.

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options, while the X60 Pro+ will come in Emperor Blue colour option.

The entire Vivo X60 series makes use of the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series 5G chipset. Other highlights of these smartphones are the in-built gimbal stabilisation which aims to help in clicking steadier shots. This is also the first time that Vivo has partnered with Zeiss for the optics on its smartphones.

The flagship Vivo X60 Pro+ competes against the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi Mi 11. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro is up against the OnePlus 9 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Before their availability starting April 2, customers can avail of various offers in the pre-booking phase. These include a 10% cashback on HDFC debit and credit cards, mobile damage protection by V-Shield and a Vivo upgrade offer that constitutes a Rs 3000 additional exchange bonus + Rs 1000 loyalty bonus and up to 80% assured buyback. Upon availability next month, the exchange offer will be reduced to up to Rs 4,000.