Vivo X60, X60 Pro complete design leaked ahead of launch

Highlights Vivo X60 images have been leaked online.

The X60 Pro has been shown to come with an AMOLED screen.

The two phones will be powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC.

As we inch closer to its December 29 launch, the Vivo X60 series -- X60 and X60 Pro -- phones have started to be leaked online extensively. The phones have previously been seen in leaked benchmarks and images, and now a new set of extensive leaks have revealed there is to know about the design of the two phones.

New information about the two phones comes courtesy of live images that have surfaced on Weibo. As seen in the images, the Vivo X60 comes with a flat panel with a top-centered punch-hole for the device's selfie lens. The Vivo X60 Pro on the other hand gets a curved display which also comes with a centrally-aligned punch-hole camera. The leaks also reveal that the phones will also come with AMOLED displays that feature very little in terms of bezels around them.

The leaked images also show that the phones come with three cameras on the back of the X60 while the Vivo X60 Pro will come with a quad-camera set-up. Talking about the cameras, recently we've heard rumours that the X60 will get a primary 48-megapixel camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. In comparison, the Vivo X60 Pro wikll get four cameras of which three will be same as the Vivo X60 but the fourth will be an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens offering 5x Optical Zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

The two phones will also come with camera setups with ZEISS branded cameras for better overall performance. The leaked images also show that the bottom part of the handsets includes a SIM-tray, microphone, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille.

Earlier, the phone maker has also confirmed that the device will come with the upcoming Exynos 1080 chipset.The chipset has already been announced, with Samsung revealing that it has been manufactured using the 5nm EUV FinFET process. This new chip houses an octa-core CPU which is backed by powerful Cortex-A78 cores and gets the Mali-G78 GPU got games. Other key features of the Exynos 1080 are the support for HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution, support for up to 200MP stills, and 4K Ultra HD videos.

Samsung claims that in general, the chipset will offer a 14 percent improvement in performance and about 30 percent in power consumption when compared to a chipset manufactured using an 8nm LPP process.

Apart from this, the phones are also tipped to get a 120Hz AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phones are also rumoured to be around 7.3mm in thickness -- making it the world's thinnest 5G smartphone. Reports had previously said that the Vivo X60 phones with Exynos 1080 will also come with fast charging speeds of 33W. Moreover, both handsets will bring OriginOS software straight out of the box.